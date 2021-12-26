Putin says Russia seeks agreements with West to ensure country’s security.
Putin says Russia seeks agreements with West to ensure country’s security
Soviet Union could have survived as Union of Sovereign States - Gorbachev
The Soviet Union’s first president believes that the Soviet authorities had underestimated the scale of inter-ethnic problems in the Soviet Union and the need for reforming the country
Read more
Russia to pick from range of responses if US, NATO fail to guarantee its security - Putin
The president said Russia will seek to achieve a positive outcome in the talks on security guarantees
Read more
Hainan Fashion Week: Chinese designers present their Spring/Summer collections
The fashion show was held on the beach of a Hainan resort
Read more
Those who do not let Nord Stream 2 operate are acting stupid, says Putin
The Russian president added that "deliveries of additional gas volumes to the European market would certainly lower the price on the exchange, on the spot market"
Read more
Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day
Since December 20, Gazprom has not booked the capacities to pump gas via this pipeline
Read more
Russia hopes Nord Stream 2 certification will be completed by mid-2022
The launch of the gas pipeline could help reduce gas prices for European consumers, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted
Read more
Moscow would like to receive reply on security proposals as soon as possible, says Kremlin
No deadlines can be here, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Putin lauds successful test-launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missile
"This is a big event in the country’s life and a considerable step towards enhancing Russia’s security and its defense capability," the Russian leader said
Read more
Putin says insulting Prophet Muhammad isn’t artistic freedom
Putin also criticized posting photos of Nazis on websites such as the one titled the Immortal Regiment and dedicated to Russians that died in World War Two
Read more
Generalissimus Suvorov Borey-A-class submarine to reinforce Russia’s Pacific Fleet
Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov underscored that Russia has not commissioned this many submarine cruisers since 1991
Read more
Russian troops to start getting first Gibka-S VSHORAD in 2022
During trials in late 2019, the system proved its effectiveness against aerial targets while moving at the speed of up to 30 kmph
Read more
US call to hold dialogue with rebels, sanctions unacceptable for Ethiopia — ambassador
Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau also commented on possible sanctions on the part of the US due to possible human rights violations by the parties to the conflict
Read more
Vucic says Kornet anti-tank missile systems better than Javelins
"I am very glad they have been supplied", Serbian President said
Read more
Herd immunity without prosecution for refusal to be vaccinated — Putin on COVID
The President stressed that Russia needed herd immunity of about 80%
Read more
Ukrainian court rules to detain former President Poroshenko — report
The detention would be on suspicion of treason in a case pursued by Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigations
Read more
‘Deceitful’: Russian diplomat not buying Kiev’s claims to de-escalate tensions in Donbass
Maria Zakharova underscored that in recent days Ukrainian legislators passed an amendment to simplify the process for foreign military instructors to acquire Ukrainian citizenship
Read more
Russian fighter aviation holds drills in skies over Armenia
The military pilots operated in air pairs to perform simple and complex aerobatic maneuvers in the mountains in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Russia has military edge over Ukraine in Sea of Azov, says Kiev top diplomat
According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, "of course, Russia dictates the situation in the Azov and basically uses it as a war theater"
Read more
Media: Hainan hosts international forum on industrial seed production
The event was attended by more than 20 academicians, as well as several hundred business representatives and industry experts
Read more
MC-21 plane with Russian-made composite wing performs first flight
According to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the share of composite materials in the MC-21 plane is about 40%, which is the record high for planes of this class
Read more
Press review: Putin gets tough on NATO and Congress dismayed with Biden’s Syria policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 24th
Read more
Hainan's Haikou to increase measures to establish financial center
The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) will be a key milestone in the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Port
Read more
Moscow won’t accept US preconditions for talks on security guarantees
Russia is calling on the US not to delay the launch of negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
US brings botulinum toxin to Ukraine — Donetsk Republic
According to deputy chief of the People’s Militia Directorate Eduard Basurin, a 300-kilogram container of this warfare agent, used as a spray, was brought to Mariupol and then moved to the Kharkov region
Read more
Chinese paratroopers hold drills on China’s Hainan Island
The exercises are aimed at improving the joint combat readiness of troops in maritime amphibious operations on the islands, the Global Times noted
Read more
US to disagree with Russia’s NATO-related security proposals — White House
"We also agree diplomatic conversations are the right path forward," she said
Read more
NATO chief likely to convene meeting of NATO-Russia Council on January 12
The source noted that NATO was in talks with Russia on this issue
Read more
Mali debunks Europe’s, Canada’s accusations of Russian PMC deployment
According to the statement, the government of the Republic of Mali "officially rejects these groundless accusations and demands proof from independent sources"
Read more
Russia never attacked anyone first, Kremlin says
Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often
Read more
Upgrade of Pantsyr air defense system with extended strike range being wrapped up
The system will employ two types of surface-to-air missiles and will have an increased strike range, Russia’s Battlefield Air Defense Chief Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov revealed
Read more
MC-21 aircraft completes flight certification program — Industry and Trade Minister
The MC-21 is a narrow-body airliner
Read more
West thinks Russia is too big even after USSR’s collapse, Putin says
The Russian leader stressed that in the early 1990s the USSR did everything in order to build normal relations with the West
Read more
Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons — Putin
The Russian president described the cooperation between Russia and China as "an absolutely comprehensive partnership of strategic nature"
Read more
Kiev’s recent military outlays hint at looming use of force in Donbass, cautions diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the situation along the line of contact in Donbass continues to worsen
Read more
Deals at Hainan agricultural commodities event broke record, reaching $8.49 billion
The weight of products sold amounted to 6.5 million tons, an increase of 3.5% compared to a similar campaign held in December 2020
Read more
FSB apprehends serviceman in Voronezh Region on suspicion of high treason
According to the Federal Security Service, he was recruited by the Ukrainian military intelligence
Read more
Russian military satellite that worked with inspector spacecraft burns in atmosphere
The Kosmos-2519 satellite was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on June 23, 2017
Read more
‘Beyond absurdity’: Diplomat slams US claims about Russia’s import substitution
On Tuesday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the United States intends to use the WTO to hold Russia accountable for its alleged trade activities
Read more
Hainan to invest about $1.5 billion into Yangpu Port infrastructure
The project envisions the construction of four new container berths with a capacity of up to 200 thousand tons and one berth with a capacity of up to 150 thousand tons
Read more
Turkish top diplomat points to ‘dangerous level’ of tensions between NATO, Russia
"Turkey will not disregard its close ties with Ukraine simply because of its extensive relationship with Russia," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said
Read more