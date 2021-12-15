Macron, Putin agree to hold more talks by year-end — Elysee Palace

PARIS, December 15. /TASS/. The presidents of France and Russia, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, have agreed to hold more talks by the end of 2021, the press service of the French presidential administration said on Wednesday.

"They [the presidents] agreed to talk again by the end of the year, in order to return to matters that had been discussed," the Elysee Palace’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday’s phone conversation between the two leaders.

During an exchange of opinions on Tuesday, Putin and Macron also discussed the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus, the situation in Ukraine and ways of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.