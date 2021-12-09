Russian Foreign Ministry works on instructions following Putin-Biden summit, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry is working on instructions following the results of a video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Thursday.

"These instructions are on a long-term basis, undoubtedly, after each summit, whether it’s the Russian-American one or a summit with the participation of the representatives of other countries, the Foreign Ministry begins to work on its results. This is how it was and how it is this time, so, of course, all of this is underway," she replied to a question on the matter.

On December 7, Putin and Biden held talks in a videoconference format, the conversation lasted two hours. Ukraine was the prevailing subject. The leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity, and the Iranian nuclear deal.