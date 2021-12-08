In message of congratulations to Scholz, Putin hopes for constructive dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Olaf Scholz on his appointment as the new chancellor of Germany, expressing his hope for constructive dialogue and cooperation on pressing issues, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

In a congratulatory telegram published by the Kremlin press service, the Russian leader highlighted the traditionally enormous significance of relations between Russia and Germany both for the people of the two countries and for Europe as a whole.

"I look forward to establishing a constructive dialogue with you and to working together on pressing bilateral and international issues. It will undoubtedly meet the fundamental interests of the Russians and Germans and facilitate the strengthening of regional and global stability and security," Putin said.

Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), was sworn in as Germany’s new chancellor on Wednesday. The Bundestag (the German parliament) backed him by 395 votes to 303. Then German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier formally appointed Scholz as the new chancellor. At about 15:00 local time (17:00 Moscow Time) Angela Merkel will hand over her offices in a symbolic ceremony, ending Merkel’s 16-year era reign as German chancellor.