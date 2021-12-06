Russian defense chief offers condolences over deadly floods in India

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu offered condolences to his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and the people of India over deadly floods in the country’s southeast.

"First of all, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of India, particularly the families affected by major floods in India’s southeast, which killed dozens of people," Shoigu said at a meeting with Singh in New Delhi on Monday.

According to The Times of India newspaper, floods caused by monsoon downpours killed over 40 people in India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, while over 100 went missing.