All NATO states seek to tie Minsk Agreements to Russia’s behavior — Lavrov

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. NATO countries are obsessed with a desire to tie all the Minsk Agreements to Russia’s actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting Thursday.

"This obsession with a desire to condition all the Minsk Agreements on actions and behavior, so to speak, of Russia is present in many NATO countries," the Minister said.

He noted that, during his speech at the Ministerial Council meeting, the US Secretary of State "started listing the demands to Russia on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, including a ceasefire, withdrawal of heavy weapons, and cessation of economic intervention in Donbass."

"I, of course, explained everything to him and quoted during our bilateral meeting later the specific clauses of the Minsk Agreements that stipulate directly that all these issues must be resolved via a direct dialogue and agreement between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk," Lavrov underscored.