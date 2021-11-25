Russia calls on Poland to stop using force against refugees at border with Belarus — MFA

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is calling on Poland to stop using force against refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We are calling on the Polish side to make every possible effort to stop the unlawful, forceful activities against the people that, in going there [to the border], surely weren’t leaving behind a life that was a bed of roses and weren’t just looking for fun things to do," she said. ‘’They are suffering from a lack of food and harsh weather conditions.’’

Russia expects that Poland will conduct a "thorough and trustworthy investigation of all such incidents and hold to account all the officials that were involved," Zakharova said.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland took an abrupt turn for the worse on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the border zone while some of them attempted to cross into Poland after tearing down a barbed-wire fence. The EU countries have accused Minsk of an intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Lukashenko put the blame on the Western countries, whose actions prompted people to flee wars in their homeland.