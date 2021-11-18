Ukraine, NATO activity near Russian borders to be on Putin-Biden contact agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Ukraine and NATO’s activity near Russian border will be on agenda of the upcoming contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on TV Thursday.

"Naturally, Ukraine. There is a lot of disputes around Ukraine. Naturally, Ukraine also will be a part of what we consider extremely provocative activities of NATO forces near our borders," the spokesman said, answering a question about the upcoming talks.

According to the spokesman, NATO actions cannot leave Moscow indifferent and instill concerns and sense of necessity to take adequate measures.

"However, while taking these measures, we still act on our own territory," Peskov underscored.

When asked about the format of the talks, Peskov noted that the video format "would be preferable for starters," adding that everything will depend on the decisions of the heads of the two states. According to Peskov the date for the talks is uncertain at this point, as the event may take place either before the end of this year or later.