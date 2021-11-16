Developments on Belarusian-Polish border do no credit to Poland, EU - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border does no credit to Poland and the European Union, Russian envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"One would think that the border crisis that has somehow united the European Union around Warsaw could mitigate the situation but unfortunately, it seems that common sense is not something that comes naturally to everyone in Poland. At least what is happening at the border does not do any credit to Poland, the European Union and others involved in this chain of events," he pointed out.

Tensions sparked by migrants seeking to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia via Belarus exploded on November 8. Several hundred people arrived on the Belarusian-Polish border. EU states claim that Minsk is deliberately escalating the crisis and call for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, blamed the situation on the Western countries whose actions forced people to flee their war-torn homelands.