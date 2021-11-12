Russia, France tackle thorny issues at 2+2 talks, Lavrov says

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian Defense and Foreign Ministers, Sergei Shoigu and Sergey Lavrov, did not skirt around sensitive international and regional issues at the talks with their French counterparts - Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"We exchanged views on global security and the situation in Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific and Euro Atlantic regions. And frankly speaking, as per tradition, we did not avoid the thorny topics, including the issues on which our approaches are not always similar, and in certain cases are even contradictory," he said.