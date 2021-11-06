US reluctant to agree with Moscow on operation of diplomatic missions - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Washington is reluctant to agree with Moscow on the normal operation of diplomatic facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"The Americans continue their attempts - which are beyond the pale - to make it look like Moscow is to blame for the fact that the issuance of visas has almost stopped in Russia. But that's not the case. The only cause of the problem is that the US is reluctant to make agreements with us on finding long-term and sustainable solutions to all issues related to the operation of diplomatic and consular facilities in the US and Russia," Ryabkov pointed out.

According to him, the US is also unwilling to make the first step by increasing the number of embassy personnel involved in the process of issuing visas to Russian nationals. "This could be done in a matter of days if there was political will," Ryabkov added.

The senior Russian diplomat emphasized that Moscow and Washington would continue consultations "to find a way out of the impasse in the medium term and start rendering at least a minimum range of consular services."

In response to the US sanctions and another expulsion of Russian diplomats, Moscow banned the US embassy from hiring Russian and third country citizens. The US embassy said later that it would reduce the range of consular services, including considering visa applications other than those for diplomatic trips, starting on May 12. Visa issuance to diplomatic personnel also slowed down considerably. Since August 1, the US embassy in Moscow has been operating with only 120 employees, the lowest number in five years Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the US embassy was free to fill the quota of 455 diplomats by employing US nationals.