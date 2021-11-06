Kiev, Tbilisi should reject baseless accusations to hold dialogue with Russia, Moscow says

UNITED NATIONS, November 6. /TASS/. A dialogue on settling bilateral relations with Ukraine and Georgia is impossible until they reject groundless accusations directed at Russia, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Andrey Belousov who represented the country at the meetings of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly in New York told Russian journalists.

"Judging by those statements made by Ukrainian and Georgian authorities, still, to this day, these two states have not been able to overcome their rigidity in evaluating what happened in August of 2008 with regards to Georgia, and, naturally, what is going on in eastern Ukraine, what has happened in Crimea since 2014. In our addresses, we, besides deflecting all the unfounded accusations, have also urged the leadership of these countries to assume an objective position, to reject the groundless accusations since without this rejection it is impossible to conduct any dialogue on settling those problems that exist in Russia’s bilateral relations with these countries," the envoy said.