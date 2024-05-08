Assad congratulates Putin on his inauguration, wishes him well

BEIRUT, May 8. /TASS/. Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has sent a congratulatory telegram to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of assuming Russia's highest state post, the leader's office said on its Telegram channel.

"I congratulate you on your inauguration as the president of Russia, I wish you continued success and good luck in fulfilling the duties entrusted to you," the text reads. "We are all confident that Russia will see greater progress, prosperity and growth under your leadership," he added.

"The friendly Russian people are capable of facing all challenges, protecting the national interests of their country and preserving its ancient civilization," Assad stressed.