Putin to deliver two speeches online during G20 summit, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to deliver two speeches via video linkup during the G20 summit on October 30-31, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the president will take part in the G20 summit, which will be held under the Italian chairmanship, via video linkup. As many as two presidential speeches are planned, we will definitely show them," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The G20 summit will kick off at about 01:00 p.m. on Saturday and also at 01:00 p.m. on Sunday," Peskov noted. "It is hard to say when the president will deliver his speech. One should start counting somewhere from 01:00 p.m.," the spokesman pointed out.

Peskov mentioned that the head of state will work on the days off.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Putin and his G20 colleagues would address the global economic recovery and digital transformation. Also, the sides will focus on countering the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating healthcare services and carrying out mass vaccination. Furthermore, the leaders will touch upon combating climate change, protection of the environment and the transition to a low-carbon economy.