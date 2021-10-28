Russia, ASEAN to step up cooperation in response to emergencies — action plan

SINGAPORE, October 28. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Russia have agreed to step up cooperation in response to emergencies and humanitarian assistance, as follows from the Comprehensive Plan of Action (CPA) to Implement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' and the Russian Federation's Strategic Partnership for 2021-2025.

According to the plan of action, Russia will consider possible participation in the ASEAN Regional Disaster Emergency Response Simulation Exercise. The parties will exchange experience and best practices in this field.

It was agreed to conduct regular consultations between the agencies concerned "to enhance synergy and cooperation on disaster management."

Also, Russia and ASEAN are determined to expand cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN Coordinating Center "in areas of mutual interest."

The ASEAN summit and meetings of the association's leaders and dialogue partners began in Brunei on October 26. Alongside the ASEAN-Russia summit the program includes summit meetings ASEAN-Australia, ASEAN-India, ASEAN-China, ASEAN-US, ASEAN-Japan and also ASEAN+3 (China, South Korea and Japan). Russia was granted the status of ASEAN's regional dialogue partner in July 1996. The first Russia-ASEAN summit took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2005.