Moscow views Damascus attack as affront to settlement efforts in Syria — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Moscow condemns the terror attack in Damascus that was carried out in an attempt to obstruct the political settlement in Syria and thwart the establishment of security in the capital, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary regarding the explosion of a bus with Syrian servicemen.

"We decisively condemn this brazen terror raid. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We view this bloody crime as a brazen affront that seeks to challenge the Syrian authorities’ capability to ensure the safety of the capital and to provoke a new round of violence and thwart the efforts on political settlement in Syria," the Ministry said.

Moscow believes it was no coincidence that the terror attack happened at the moment when consultations of the Syrian Constitutional Committee resumed in Geneva, the Ministry added.

"Once again we note the importance of joining international efforts in the fight with the global terror threat on the existing international legal basis, including establishment of cooperation in this field with the Syrian government," the Foreign Ministry said.

Early on October 20, a bus carrying Syrian servicemen was blown up near the Dama Rose hotel in Damascus, killing 14 people; several people were injured.