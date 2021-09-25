Russian top diplomat, UN Secretary-General discuss Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, the UN chief’s office said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed developments related to the wide-ranging UN-Russia cooperation," the statement says. "They also exchanged views on recent developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine."

Lavrov arrived in New York on Wednesday to take part in the High-Level week of the 76th UN General Assembly. The Russian top diplomat has already had a series of bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts. On September 25, he will make a speech during the Assembly’s Annual General Debate.