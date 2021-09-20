Duma speaker wins election in his constituency by 72.11% majority vote — CEC

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The speaker of Russia's 7th State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, is emerging the winner in Saratov's single mandate constituency N. 163.

With 100% of the votes counted Volodin has a 72.11% majority in his constituency, as follows from statistics on the CEC electronic scoreboard.

The Saratov Region has held the elections of State Duma members and municipal legislators. Over a period of three days, 1,811 polling stations were open, including 35 temporary ones at hospitals, detention centers and military units.