Russia reveals unprecedented foreign meddling in legislative elections, says official

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Russian Civic Chamber exposed an unprecedented level of interference from abroad in the legislative elections as well as number of hoaxes, Chairman of the Civic Chamber’s Coordinating Council for Public Control over Voting Maxim Grigoriev stated on Monday.

"We record an unprecedentedly high level of foreign interference and fakes. Here one can see that Western countries definitely have crossed a certain line," Grigoriev noted.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters went to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.