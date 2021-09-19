{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s 2021 Parliamentary Elections

Five parties enter State Duma with 15% of protocols counted — CEC

The United Russia party secured 41.17% of the vote in the State Duma (lower house) elections with 15.01% of results processed
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The United Russia party, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), the A Just Russia - For Truth party and the New People party have cleared the five-percent threshold needed to make it into the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, according to data from the Central Election Commission, which has so far processed 15.01% of the results received from polling stations.

The turnout stood at 45.15% by 18:00 Moscow time, online vote not included. The turnout appears to be similar to the 2016 elections, when the final figure was 47.88%.

First results of elections to the State Duma

- The United Russia party secured 41.17% of the vote in the State Duma (lower house) elections with 15.01% of results processed. The Communist Party comes in second with 23.9% of the vote, and is followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) - 9.07%, New People - 7.32% and A Just Russia - 6.97%.

- The rest of the parties have failed to cross the five-percent threshold so far. One of them - the Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice - got 3.12%, which makes it eligible to receive government funding.

- According to an INSOMAR exit poll, four parties will cross the parliamentary threshold - the United Russia party (45.2%), the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and the A Just Russia. The New People party is projected to get 4.7% of the vote.

Results in regions

- Incumbent or acting regional heads currently lead gubernatorial elections.

- With over 80% of ballots counted in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, acting regional head Mikhail Degtyarev is receiving 57.64% of the vote, followed by A Just Russia party candidate Maria Kim with 24,52% of the vote.

- In Siberia’s Tuva Republic, where about 30% of votes have been processed, acting governor Vladislav Khovalyg has 93.8%. His closest rival, Choigana Seden-ool of the CPRF party gets 1.9%.

- According to early results, acting heads of the Belgorod Region (Vyacheslav Gladkov), Penza Region (Oleg Melnichenko), Ulyanovsk Region (Alexei Russkikh), Tula Region (Alexei Dyumin) and Tver Region (Igor Rudenya) are seen as frontrunners, way ahead of their closest rivals.

- The United Russia party dominates the elections to regional legislatures in the Far East and Siberia. Its results range between 30% and almost 57%, depending on region.

Online vote results

- The turnout in the remote electronic voting, which took place on a federal platform in the Kursk, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions and the city of Sevastopol, was 93.21%. Online voting in Moscow involved a separate platform, and the turnout was 96.5%.

Violations and attacks

- About 8,500 ballots have so far been declared invalid in 17 regions, Central Election Commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. Moreover, 12 ballot box stuffing incidents were confirmed in eight regions, she added.

- Chairs of electoral commissions at several polling stations where ballot box stuffing incidents were detected (in the North Caucasus Republic of Adygea, as well as in the Bryansk and Kemerovo regions), have been sacked.

- The cyberattacks that the CEC chair described as "unprecedented," had no significant effect on the electoral process, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said.

