Putin, Xi Jinping discuss threats of terror, drug trafficking from Afghanistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had a phone call to express their readiness to boost efforts against the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The issue of Afghanistan was discussed in detail. The sides expressed readiness to ramp up efforts in the fight against the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking that arise from Afghan territories. The importance of the rapid establishment of peace in this country and the prevention of the spread of instability to adjacent regions was underlined. To this end, the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is meant to be used as much as possible," the statement says.

"The leaders also agreed to engage in more bilateral contacts and closer coordination primarily through diplomatic agencies," the Kremlin added.

After the administration of US President Joe Biden announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and embarked on withdrawing its troops, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) went on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he would become "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Putin had instructed the agency to evacuate more than 500 nationals from Russia, the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Ukraine aboard four military transport planes.