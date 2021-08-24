Over 100 Russian children to be soon repatriated from Syria’s al-Hol camp — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. Russia plans to repatriate 106 Russian children who are still staying in the al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syrian, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebezia said on Tuesday.

"The children remaining in al-Hol will soon return to the homeland. It is 106 more children. In view of the degrading security situation in the camp, we call on colleagues to follow our lead," he said, adding that Russian children were repatriated from the Roj camp in July.

Russia has been making a systemic effort to find and evacuate Russian minors from Iraq and Syria since the summer of 2017. As many as 341 children have been returned home from Iraq and Syria over this period.