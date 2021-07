KAZAN, July 30. /TASS/. Preparations for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Russia are underway, it is scheduled for the end of September, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal has told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021 economic summit.

"Preparations for the Palestinian president’s visit to Russia are underway. I hope that [it will take place] at the end of September," he said.

Abbas’ previous visit to Moscow took place in July 2018.