Lavrov announces plans to visit Hungary, Austria, Italy

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Hungary, Austria and Italy in August, as he himself announced at a webinar on Russia’s foreign policy on Friday.

"I have many friends in Western countries, particularly among my colleagues. I get invitations to visit some European Union countries. For instance, next month, I will take a trip to three countries one after another: Hungary, Austria and Italy," he pointed out.

"Those who have self-respect and respect for their country, their history and foreign policy don’t listen to the bureaucrats in Brussels who have got the bit between their teeth trying to suck everyone into a single anti-Russian line," the Russian foreign minister added.

According to Lavrov, he communicated well with EU top diplomat Josep Borrell before the latter had occupied his current position and also during his visit to Moscow in February 2021. "But when he returned to Brussels, it was explained to him what is right and what is wrong," Lavrov emphasized.