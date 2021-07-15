Russian envoy says Poland’s 2022 presidency a ‘pivotal point’ for OSCE

VIENNA, July 15. /TASS/. The preservation of the OSCE as an instrument of ensuring stability and peace depends on whether Poland would be able to unite other states around the ideas of unity during its presidency in 2022, Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich said Thursday.

Commenting on the priorities for the upcoming Poland’s presidency, presented by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, the Russian envoy underscored that Russia actively endorses the Polish Minister’s call for changes in the OSCE, because those changes are overdue.

"And we know how to launch this process, the process of reforms. The political will is present in Russia, and we will actively work on this. But I would like to warn: should the logic of confrontation prevail - and we see that some colleagues start sowing these seeds of confrontation like they used to - then the OSCE platform would continue losing its importance and ability to offer reliable joint solutions for modern threats and challenges," Lukashevich noted.

"Poland would soon stand at the helm of the Organization during - and it is not an exaggeration - pivotal times for all of us. The preservation of the OSCE as an instrument of ensuring peace and stability would largely depend on how successful Warsaw would be in uniting member states around the ideas of unity and return to the culture of collective search for compromises," the Russian envoy said.

According to Lukashevich, the importance of the OSCE for the member states would largely depend on whether the member states are able to improve the quality of the Organization’s work together, make it an efficient platform for discussion and looking for pressing modern problems of European scale once again.

"We urge the upcoming Polish presidency to include the matter of improving the OSCE’s efficiency to the list of priorities for year 2022," Lukashevich added.