Russia will never accept alien values passed off as universal — security official

MOSCOW, July 13./TASS/. Russia will never agree to accept values alien to it that external forces are trying to pass off as universal, Russian Security Council’s Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov, said on Tuesday in comments on the updated national security strategy.

According to him, Russia makes it clear that it is implementing its foreign policy based on a deep understanding of the cultural and historical specificity of its people and their unique position in the global community, instead of relying on short-term interests.

"We will never agree to accept alien values that some forces in the world are trying to pass off as universal," Venediktov emphasized. Throughout its centuries-long history, Russia has been pursuing foreign policy that combines adherence to the old, time-tested principles and an active use of the strategies aligned with the times. This policy has always let Russia feel comfortable on the global arena and efficiently advance its interests, the Security Council official went on to say.

"It won’t be a mistake to say that this approach has been reflected in the new version of the national security strategy, whose main aim is to see that our country and its citizens feel comfortable in the modern and dynamically changing world," he said.

Venediktov drew attention to the tasks on that track reflected in the document, including the enhancement of Russia’s role in the global humanitarian, cultural, scientific and educational spaces, and strengthening positions of the Russian language. It put specific emphasis on the fight against the falsification of history, as well as on the protection of historical truth and memory.