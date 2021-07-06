Dialogue with US on strategic stability will not be one-sided — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The United States should not assume that a dialogue on strategic stability will only follow their agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"Already at the current stage, when the first orientation meeting on strategic stability has not yet taken place, we are sending the Americans a signal that they should not be naive and think that the conversation will only go according to their agenda, including our promising systems," he said. "We will equally engage in dialogue with them only on the condition that our concerns, our issues, our interests are reflected in these discussions. The Americans must prepare for this," Ryabkov added.

Ryabkov clarified that Moscow intends to talk about a whole series of US weapons systems that are causing concern. "It includes the prospects for the emergence of American medium-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, space, and American hypersound," he listed.

"These are also US systems with base equipment, which are designed to solve strategic tasks, that is, to hit targets on the territory of the opposite side, in this case on our territory, and a number of other aspects," the diplomat added.