Meeting of Russian, Kazakh upper houses opens post-Covid parliament dialogue — speaker

NUR-SULTAN, June 28. /TASS/. The personal meeting between members of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and the Kazakh Senate opens the era of new post-Covid parliamentary dialogue between states, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at the meeting of the commission for cooperation between upper chambers of the parliaments of Russia and Kazakhstan.

"On this occasion, I would like to express gratitude for inviting the Federation Council delegation to visit Kazakhstan, thank you for hospitality, warm welcome and great organization of the work of our meeting. We can say that we are opening a new post-Covid parliamentary dialogue with the meeting of our joint inter-parliamentarian commission, we hope that others will follow our example," she said.

Matviyenko added that healthcare systems of the two countries generally weathered the challenges posed by the coronavirus infection.

The Russian delegation is in Kazakhstan for a two-day official visit.