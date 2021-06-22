Russia has never interrupted dialogue with Germany, says Russian ambassador

BERLIN, June 22. /TASS/. Russia has never broken off from dialogue with Germany, and such allegations are unworthy of attention, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said on Tuesday after a wreath-laying ceremony to the Soviet memorial in Berlin’s Tiergarten park on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of Nazi Germany’s aggression against the former Soviet Union.

"We have never withdrawn from dialogue. No dialogue formats have ever been interrupted at our initiative," he told journalists when asked to comment on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s words about the necessity of maintaining contacts with Russia.

"We continue to work closely, both at the level of the country’s supreme authorities and at the level of lawmakers. A delegation of Russian lawmakers is currently staying in Berlin. They took part in commemorative events organized by the Left faction," he added.

"A Russian foreign ministry delegation is now here to take part in the conference on Libya. We continue public contacts. So, all speculations that our dialogue has been broken are mere allegations that are not worth paying attention to," the Russian diplomat said.

At a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel said that the European Union should maintain an open dialogue with Moscow, once the United States was doing that, "no matter how difficult it might be".