In NBC interview Putin dismissed delusion of "political intolerance" in Russia

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. In an interview to the US television network NBC Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the delusion the Russian authorities were persecuting citizens for political reasons and invited the interviewer to pay closer attention to the situation in this field in the United States.

"You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance towards dissent in Russia. We view it completely differently," Putin told the interviewer, who described the decision to list the Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized as an NGO with the status of a foreign agent) as an extremist organization was evidence of intolerance towards dissent.

Putin recalled that in the United States, after the Capitol was stormed in January this year hundreds of people were detained.

"We have a saying: ‘Don't be mad at the mirror if you are ugly.’ It has nothing to do with you personally. But if somebody blames us for something, what I say is, ‘Why don't you look at yourselves?’ You will see yourselves in the mirror, not us. There is nothing unusual about it," Putin said.