Work on final document at talks on Iran in Vienna to resume soon — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. There are no problems at negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna, and the work on the final document will resume in the near future, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the international forum of experts, diplomats, and decision makers Primakov Readings in Moscow on Wednesday.

"The negotiations have gained momentum. The odds are the work on what can be described as a final document will resume within days. I do not see any insurmountable obstacles on this way, in particular, any special difficulties stemming from the internal situation in Iran ahead of the elections. We, our delegation there [in Vienna], are working to accelerate progress towards the end result," Ryabkov said.

He stressed that there were no reasons for delaying this process.

"Unresolved issues do exist, but I should not say that there are too many of them. All are very clear. The optimal balance of interests and final formula the participating parties will be able to agree on are to be found," he concluded.

Meetings of the joint commission of Iran and the international quintet (Russia, Britain, Germany, China, and France) and of three working groups of experts have been underway in Vienna since the beginning of April with the aim of addressing practical issues crucial for resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program. This implies the lifting of US sanctions from Tehran, Washington's return to the deal, and Iran's compliance with its nuclear commitments.

The countries participating in the agreement have been conducting consultations with the US delegation, too. There are no direct talks between US emissaries and Iranian representatives in Vienna.