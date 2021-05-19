Russia calls on US, Iran to synchronize steps to return to nuclear deal

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Washington and Tehran to synchronize their steps to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"From our standpoint, the United States’ return to the JCPOA is the key issue that needs to be resolved. At the same time, the Vienna talks also cover all aspects related to Iran’s return to commitments under the nuclear deal. We stand for synchronizing these steps though we know that Iran believes the US should immediately lift all sanctions," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.