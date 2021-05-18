Contacts between Russian, British intelligence chiefs to benefit both sides, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The need for contacts between the chiefs of Russian and British intelligence services is common sense because it benefits the interests of both countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

His comment followed Russian foreign intelligence SVR chief Sergey Naryshkin's statement, in an interview with the BBC, that he had entered into correspondence with the chief of MI-6 Richard Moore and hoped for personal contact with his British counterpart.

"This is absolutely normal practice for the chiefs of such sensitive agencies to be in touch. Such contacts are in the interests of both countries," Peskov said. He recalled that the contacts had been terminated not at Russia's initiative, but still "they would be in demand on both sides."

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "common sense is an argument in favor of such contacts.".