Russia becomes member of International Organization for Migration

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia has adopted the Constitution of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and become its full-fledged member. A corresponding official notification signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was handed over by his deputy, Sergei Vershinin, to IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino on Monday.

"In line with the resolution of the 111th session of the IOM Council of November 24, 2020 that approved our country’s application for the IOM membership, Russia becomes a full-fledged member of the organization from the day when this notification is handed over to its director general," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Adoption of the IOM Constitution is a mandatory condition for obtaining its membership, which opens "extra possibilities for developing constructive cooperation with international community on migration-related matters," the ministry stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order to secure Russia’s membership in the organization in August 2020 and submitted its Constitution to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house in February 2021.

Headquartered in Geneva, the International Organization for Migration, a leading inter-government organization active in the area of migration, was set up on December 5, 1951. It opened its office in Moscow in 1992.

IOM supports migrants across the world, developing effective responses to the shifting dynamics of migration and, as such, is a key source of advice on migration policy and practice. The organization works in emergency situations, developing the resilience of all people on the move, and particularly those in situations of vulnerability, as well as building capacity within governments to manage all forms and impacts of mobility.

IOM's stated mission is to promote humane and orderly migration by providing services and advice to governments and migrants. It works to help ensure proper management of migration, to promote international cooperation on migration issues, to assist in the search for practical solutions to migration problems and to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, be they refugees, displaced persons or other uprooted people. It has been part of the United Nations system since 2016.