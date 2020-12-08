Russia presents arms sphere vision to US, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. One of the unofficial documents sent to the US sets out possible limitations of the future arms control regime to be discussed later, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS Tuesday.

"One document is a rather extensive one, it is the so-called frameworks of the future arms control where we presented those elements of the current agenda that will need to be worked on in the future to boost chances of reaching an agreement," he said. As Ryabkov clarified, it was Russia’s vision "of where and how to move forward."

"The second document is shorter in content and is more determined in its political signal, because it is not just setting out directions of work, it is an option for a specific agreement. As you understand, this text is about the New START extension," he added.