Two men suspected of attacking and killing Russian national detained in Istanbul

ANKARA, June 12. /TASS/. Two men suspected of attacking and stabbing a Russian national in Istanbul have been detained, the search for one more attacker is underway.

"After interviewing witnesses and studying records from surveillance cameras, two suspects were detained. It was done quite promptly. The search for the criminal who stabbed the tourist continues," a source in Istanbul’s law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

Russia’s consulate general in Istanbul told TASS earlier that a Russian national had been stabbed to death in the center of the city on Saturday. According to the Haberturk television channel, the man was attacked by three criminals who were extorting money from him. One of them stabbed him in the heart. The attack took place near the Taksim tourist square in Beyoglu neighborhood.