Russia says its forces repelled nine Ukrainian attack in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"Units of the battlegroup West repelled nine attacks by assault groups of the 32nd, 60th, 66th, and 81st mechanized brigades and the 68th chaser brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Makeyevka and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. Ukraine’s losses were up to 180 soldiers, five tanks, two armored fighting vehicles and two pickup cars," the ministry said.

Also, Russian artillery units hit a US-made M777 howitzer, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, and an MT-12 anti-tank gun.

Krasny Liman area

"The battlegroup Center, with artillery fire support, repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 117th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Dontesk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past day were up to 180 personnel, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and six motor vehicles.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Slovakian-made Zuzana-2 wheeled howitzer, two US-made M777 artillery systems and a D-20 howitzer.

Donetsk area

"Units of the battlegroup South, supported by artillery, repulsed six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Also, artillery forces inflicted fire damage on troops and equipment of the 22nd and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"The enemy lost up to 320 soldiers, who were either killed or wounded, 10 tanks, including one Leopard 2A5, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored vehicles, a combat vehicle of the Streal-10 multiple launch missile system and 12 cars," the ministry said.

Russian artillery units hit two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, a combat vehicle of the Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, and two D-30 guns.

South Donetsk area

"Units of Battlegroup East, acting in coordination with artillery forces, inflicted fire damage on troops from the 31st Mechanized Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade near Staromayorskoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 120 troops, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

Zaporozhye area

"Russian forces, backed by aircraft crews and artillery units, brought damage upon troops from the 117th and 118th mechanized brigades and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Rabotino, Kamesnkoye and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Up to 105 Ukrainian troops had been either killed or wounded. Ukraine also lost a tank and three pickup trucks. "A French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were hit by counter-battery fire," the ministry added.

Kherson area

"Units of the 35th Marine Brigade and 121st Territorial Defense Brigade were hit near the Novotyaginka and Zolotaya Balka settlements in the Kherson Region. As a result, the enemy losses totaled up to 100 servicemen and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Also, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were destroyed by counterbattery fire.

Air Force and air defenses

"Operational and tactical aircraft, drones, rocket forces and artillery destroyed two field ammunition depots of Ukraine’s 23rd mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

Air defenses downed an Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Ivanovka settlement in the Kharkov Region. Six Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and five HIMARS rockets were also downed over the past day.

Also, 76 Ukrainian drones were shot down near Donetsk, Novosyolovka, Vodyanoye, Verkhnetoretskoye and Lipovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Kremennaya and Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Ocherevatoye in the Zaporozhye Region; as well as near Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region; and Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 568 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 11,003 unmanned aerial vehicles, 451 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,738 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,205 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,822 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,727 special military motor vehicles.