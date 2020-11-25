Russian UN envoy accuses West of financing terrorist ‘rebranding’ in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, November 25. /TASS/. Russia will not allow a "rebranding" of terrorists in Syria, which is financed by several Western countries, Russian permanent envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Syria Wednesday.

"The Syrian army is repelling attacks of sleeper terrorist cells. Idlib remains an epicenter of instability, as Tahrir al-Sham militants dug in there," he said. "Counterterrorist efforts will continue despite the attempts of Western representatives to protect the militants with calls to sign ceasefires with them."

"We will not allow a rebranding of terrorists to go ahead," Nebenzia stressed. "It is public now that certain Western states are providing large funds to media campaigns of the backers of forceful toppling of the legitimate Syrian government.".