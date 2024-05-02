Russia, Uzbekistan discuss strategic partnership

TASHKENT, May 2. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has held a meeting with Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin, who led the Russian delegation at the Third Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"The issues of practical implementation of agreements at the highest level within deepening Uzbekistan-Russia strategic partnership and alliance relations were considered," the Uzbek president's website reported.

The sides also noted the steady growth of trade turnover and implementation of major projects in industry, energy, transport, metallurgy, chemistry and other areas. The parties paid special attention to cooperation in high technology, education, sports, training and retraining of personnel.

At the beginning of the meeting, Oreshkin conveyed greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mirziyoyev.