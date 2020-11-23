Russia’s G20 Sherpa hopes next summit will be held in person

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash expressed hope on Monday that the next summit of the world's major advanced and emerging economies will be an in-person, not a virtual event.

This year the G20 summit was held on November 21-22 virtually via a video conference.

"We hope that the next summit will be [held] in person," Lukash said.

According to the Sherpa, if by this time the countries manage to "return to normal economic activity and normal operations, then certainly, there won’t be any obstacles for personal meetings of the leaders."

"Everyone expressed readiness to make every effort to make sure that the next summit of the Group of Twenty is held live in a traditional format," she said.

Lukash noted that during the pandemic everyone learnt how to work in a new remote format. "But certainly, the effect of live communication is lost," she noted. "Especially, probably, this is regrettable mainly for the events of these level."

When the countries’ leaders have the possibility to discuss issues in person, this is "absolutely invaluable," she explained. According to the Sherpa, the G20 summits "are also important by personal and informal cooperation and live discussions."

"This time, certainly, this did not happen, unfortunately. But on the other hand, this was in fact a finishing touch in an effort that lasted the entire year," she pointed out. "We remember that the first G20 summit this year was held in March and there the heads of state agreed to launch this joint work.".