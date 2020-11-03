Lavrov points at certain states’ attempt to create ‘universal indicators’ of conflicts

"It is alarming that increasingly frequent attempts are being made to establish universal ‘indicators’ of conflicts that open opportunities for abuse and interference in internal affairs with a view to bringing pressure to bear on ‘objectionable’ governments," he told an open video conference of the UN Security Council, headlined ‘Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace: Contemporary Drivers of Conflict and Insecurity.’ The speech was presented by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about certain states’ attempts to establish the so-called universal indicators of conflicts, allowing third parties to interfere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Thus, I am referring to a striving to present human rights violations as all but the main prerequisite for crises," Russia’s top diplomat continued. "We believe that it is the successful settlement of armed conflicts and the reconciliation of conflicting sides that create a foundation for improving the human rights record and promoting sustainable development and the resolution of environmental and other issues."

"We do not deny the link between these issues in the maintenance of international peace and security. However, we proceed from the premise that economic troubles do not automatically trigger a lack of security and vice versa," Lavrov added. "Moreover, we consider very important the "division of labour" between the main UN agencies, each of which must perform its functions in strict accordance with its mandate.".