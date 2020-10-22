Putin offers to create cyber non-interference mechanism

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to develop a control mechanism on cyber non-interference in the countries’ domestic affairs.

"We are not offering anything that does not correspond to the interests of our partners. If someone thinks that someone else is meddling in their affairs, let’s set some common rules and develop verification instruments, mechanisms of control over how we adhere to the agreements," Putin said on Thursday during the Valdai Discussion Club.

He called against setting preconditions for the dialogue. "We need to sit down immediately and reach an agreement," the Russian leader said.