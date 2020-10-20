Russian diplomat and German ambassador discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr have discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus during a meeting on Tuesday.

"They have held a useful exchange of opinions on the situation in the CIS area, namely on the ongoing hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. They have stressed that there is no alternative to adhering to all provisions of the statement approved on the outcomes of the meeting between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers of foreign affairs on October 10 of this year," the ministry informed.

Among other things, they touched upon the situation in Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, as well as the regulation of domestic Ukrainian crisis.

The meeting was held at the request of the German diplomat.