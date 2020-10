MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s intention to create two naval bases on the Black Sea may have adverse effects on the climate of stability in this region, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"It goes without saying that in view of the existing realities it may have rather negative effects in general on the climate of stability in the Black Sea region. Potentially such a risk does exist," Peskov said.