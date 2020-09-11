Lukashenko to visit Moscow for talks with Putin on September 14

Lukashenko says he plans to dot the i’s at meeting with Putin in Moscow

"Indeed, Lukashenko’s visit will take place on Monday, September 14, it will be a working visit. He will have talks with President Putin," the spokesman said, adding that no signing of papers is planned.

The spokesman did not specify where exactly the negotiations would take place. "We will inform you [about the venue] in time," Peskov said, also promising to inform the media about the main results of the talks.

On September 3, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Minsk, where he met with Lukashenko. Lukashenko said then that he intends to dot the i’s on all sensitive issues between the two countries during the upcoming visit to Moscow.

Peskov disclosed previously that Putin and Lukashenko would discuss a wide array of trade and economic issues, including Belarusian debts, energy prices and the integration of the two countries.