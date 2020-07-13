Lavrov, Pompeo discuss preparations for summit of UNSC five permanent members

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Preparations for a summit of the leaders of the UN Security Council five permanent member countries and issues of strategic stability were among the topics of telephone talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The two top diplomats discussed in detail preparations for a Russia-initiated meeting of the leaders of the UNSC permanent member nations. The sides exchanged views on issues of maintaining strategic stability in the context of the upcoming meetings of Russian-US working groups on military political matters," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the conversation was initiated by the US side.

Apart from that, Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria. "The sides discussed issues of the settlement of conflicts in some world regions, including the situations in Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria," the ministry said. "They also touched upon a number of other current issues of the international agenda and problems of bilateral relations.".