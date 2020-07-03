Amended Russian Constitution available on official portal of legal information

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The text of the Russian Constitution containing amendments adopted as a result of a nationwide popular vote was uploaded to the Internet portal of legal in formation on Saturday.

"The Constitution was adopted in a nationwide vote on December 12, 1993 and contains amendments approved in a nationwide vote on July 1, 2020," the portal says.

The law on amendments to the Constitution was adopted by the State Duma on March 11 and approved by the Federation Council later in the day. The law was then endorsed by the legislative assemblies of all regions of Russia. The law stated outright that the amendments would take effect only in case of their support by the people. President Vladimir Putin repeatedly confirmed this. A nationwide popular vote began on June 25. July 1 was the main voting day. According to the Central Election Commission the amendments were supported by 77.92% of those who cast their ballots, while 21.27% opposed them. The turnout was 67.97%.