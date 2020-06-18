Lavrov urges the West to reason Kiev into compliance with UN SC decisions

BELGRADE, June 18./TASS/. Western nations must make efforts to encourage the Ukrainian side into compliance with the decisions of the UN Security Council, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Thursday.

"We hear statements, including from the top-ranking Ukrainian leadership, that the Minsk agreements are important entirely for having the sanctions against the Russian Federation maintained. In think that our Western colleagues who work with Ukraine and confirm in word that the Minsk agreements have no alternative, must feel ashamed for such proteges," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, Russia has repeatedly sent signals to international agencies and European capitals "about a need to reason the Kiev representatives so that they stop neglecting their commitments and dodging the implementation of Security Council requirements".