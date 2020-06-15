Czech ambassador summoned by Russian Foreign Ministry

On June 5, the Russian Embassy in Prague received a note from the Czech Foreign Ministry, which informed of the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis declared the diplomats personae non grata during a press conference. He claimed that one of the employees of the Russian embassy had sent fake information to the Czech intelligence about a planned attack on Czech politicians. According to the prime minister, this person contributed to "the further deterioration of Czech-Russian relations."

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Prague’s actions will be followed by a tit-for-tat response, and that they will be taken into account when forming the line of Russian policy regarding the Czech Republic.