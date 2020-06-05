Russia to respond adequately to expulsion of two diplomats from Czech Republic

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will respond adequately to the expulsion of two employees of the Russian Culture Center in Prague, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

It was "dishonest and inappropriate" of the Czech side to make such an unfriendly step, the ministry said. "The Czech authorities have done serious damage to the Russian-Czech relations, without any grounds," it noted. "Prague’s actions will be followed by an adequate response, moreover they will be reckoned with while developing Russia’s policy towards the Czech Republic. Such provocations should be answered for."

The Czech media reported back in April, citing sources in the Czech special services, that a Russian national holding a diplomatic passport had allegedly arrived in Prague carrying ricin, a highly potent toxin. The man allegedly headed to the Russian embassy and the poison could be meant for several Czech municipal politicians who had been behind the dismantling of the monument to Soviet Marshal Konev.